WeWantToPlay: As season outlook worsens, Mountaineers amplify voices on social media

On the day WVU opens preseason camp, college football season is reportedly in more jeopardy than at any other point over the last several months.

That’s why college athletes are banding together in an effort to salvage the season, using the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay.”

The hashtag has been used thousands of times since Sunday night, including by numerous WVU football players, explaining their reasons for wanting to play college football under these extraordinary circumstances.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman James Gmiter believes he and his teammates will be kept safe under West Virginia’s enhanced safety protocols if they do play:

The medical staff for WVU athletics & WVU medicine are top tier and elite in every aspect! Not to mention the precautions that @NealBrown_WVU and our strength staff have put in place not just for our safety but our families are the best in the country that’s a fact! #WeWantToPlay — 74✌🏼 (@Gmiter74) August 10, 2020

Some others, like sophomore wide receiver Winston Wright, say they’ve worked too hard during the offseason to not play games in the fall:

Put in too much work in to not cash in this check on Saturdays!!!! #WeWantToPlay — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr.🏆 (@showtimejet) August 10, 2020

Other Mountaineers joined the conversation with the hashtag:

Many prominent players on the national scene have also weighed in, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, widely regarded as the top pro prospect in college football this year.

Lawrence took to Twitter Sunday night to explain, among other things, why college athletes could be better protected if the season is played during a pandemic:

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

After players from the Pac-12 and Big Ten made “unity proposals” via The Players Tribune last week, a new effort of organizing has also begun online. Numerous athletes — including several Mountaineers — have shared an infographic created by Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs that cites unified student-athlete demands and expectations across all Power 5 conferences.

Many of those demands apply to player safety, such as health and safety protocols uniformly mandated across every major conference, as well as guaranteed eligibility for players who opt out.

The NCAA already guarantees that student-athletes can opt out due to coronavirus concerns and still maintain their scholarships. According to NCAA guidelines, eligibility questions for those athletes must be resolved by Aug. 14.

As for safety concerns, WVU football has followed enhanced protocols since voluntary workouts began in mid-June, including weekly testing of participating student-athletes. Head coach Neal Brown announced an additional safety measure before fall camp began Monday, noting that the team would be split into two groups for all preseason practices and meetings.

This is a developing story. Our article will be updated as relevant developments occur.