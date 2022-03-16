CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Grafton got off to a good start but once Wheeling Central Catholic cut the deficit and took the lead late in the game, the Bearcats couldn’t get back on top and fell 73-63 in the AAA state quarterfinal.

The Bearcats and Maroon Knights played a fast-paced first half. Grafton took the early lead 18-10 after one.

Grafton continued to keep a lead in the second quarter with Wheeling staying not far behind as the Bearcats led 32-26 at the halftime break.

Wheeling Central stayed close at the end of the third 45-43 Bearcats still on top.

But the beginning of the fourth is where the Maroon Knights took the lead for good.

A run to start the quarter and within the blink of an eye, Wheeling Central had a 10 point lead with 3:11 left on the clock.

The Maroon Knights never lost the lead from there, they outscored Grafton 30-18 in the fourth and scored 40 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Kaden Delaney, Isaac Lough and Jacob Maier all hit shots to keep the Bearcats in it late, but they could never climb back on top.

Ryan Maier led Grafton with 21 points, Tanner Moats added 15 and Kaden Delaney scored 11.

Quinton Burlenski led all-scorers with 22 points, Michael Toepfer added 15, Ryan Reasbeck finished with 14 and Leyton Toepfer scored 13 for the Maroon Knights.