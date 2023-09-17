CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re a sports fan, chances are you have a ritual to bring your team good luck on gameday, like wearing a jersey, making a specific food or even just sitting in the “lucky chair.” A new study takes this idea a step further by taking statistics from every NFL game to determine what time, day and type of field is the “luckiest” for each team.

The study from SportsbookOnline.com analyzed NFL game data from the past 10 years—a total of 5,928 games—and shows what day, time and type of field each team has performed the best on.

According to the study, the Pittsburgh Steelers statistically have the best chance of winning their games on Sundays at 1 p.m. when they play on grass fields. Since 2012, the Steelers have had a record of 108-68-2 with about half of those games being played on the grass field at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field).

Other teams on the list with some local fans include the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, who also statistically play their best at 1 p.m. on Sundays. However, while the Commanders play their best on grass fields like their home FedEx Field, the Bengals play best on turf like in their home base Paycor Stadium.

In this entire study, no team has shown a statistical advantage on any day other than Sunday, nor has any team shown that they are better when playing in primetime. As a matter of fact, 3/4 of the total teams in the NFL perform best during the early slot of Sunday games at 1 p.m. Keep in mind, that the vast majority of NFL games are played on Sundays.

Teams also have a very slim performance advantage while playing on turf with 17 out of the 32 total teams performing better when they play on it.

You can read the full results of the study below: