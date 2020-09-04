Where we stand heading into Friday night’s high school football games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The last few days have brought plenty of change to the high school football schedule across the state, especially here in North Central West Virginia.

Three games involving local teams have been canceled since noon on Wednesday, and there continues to be uncertainty from the general public on other games moving forward.

The three games that have been canceled are:

Fairmont Senior vs. Lincoln — Due to Cougars having a single positive COVID-19 case within the program. Teams will attempt to reschedule.

Braxton County vs. Lewis County — Due to Eagles not having enough eligible players. Game goes down a forfeit.

Wirt County at Trinity Christian — Tigers forfeited, being unwilling to travel to Monongalia County amid the county’s rise in Coronavirus cases.

But just because these games were canceled doesn’t mean these teams are all out of action this week.

Fairmont Senior will scrimmage Cabell Midland on Friday at 2 p.m. at East-West Stadium. That scrimmage will be held prior to a neutral site game between Madonna and Wahama that is also being at East-West.

Meanwhile, Braxton County and Lewis County will scrimmage one another, despite the Eagles’ small roster size.

12 Sports reported Wednesday night that Thursday’s daily County Alert System map by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources would determine which games were happening and which, if any, were not. Based on Thursday’s map, all other games are able to be played as scheduled.

The remaining 13 games involving area teams are still set to be played.

Those games are:

Bridgeport at Morgantown

Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur (7:30 p.m.)

Tyler Consolidated at Doddridge County

East Fairmont at Grafton

Robert C. Byrd vs. Elkins (game being played at Robert C. Byrd)

Webster County at Gilmer County

Liberty at South Harrison

North Marion at Preston

Clay County at Philip Barbour

Tucker County at Tygarts Valley

University at Parkersburg South

Ritchie County at Magnolia

Clay-Battelle at Bishop Rosecrans (OH)

