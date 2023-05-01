CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 NFL Draft was a big day for these three West Virginian players.

Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals)

A Mountaineer football legacy and Fairmont native, Stills was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals with the 213th overall pick (6th round). Stills is actually the second member of his family to be selected by an NFL team, the other being his father, 1999 Kansas City Chiefs draftee Gary Stills.

Brenton Strange (Jacksonville Jaguars)

A Parkersburg native, Brenton Strange was was drafted with the 62nd pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Strange spent his college career at Pennsylvania State University, finishing his last year with the Nittany Lions by scoring five times with 32 receptions and 362 total yards, according to NFL.com.

Darnell Wright (Chicago Bears)

Darnell Wright, hailing from Huntington, was selected 10th overall by the Chicago Bears. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team during his freshman year at the University of Tennessee and started 13 games as Right Tackle his senior year.