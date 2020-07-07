Who gets the juice? UHS Lax continues a tradition through summer workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University boys lacrosse team was another local team who didn’t get to play their spring 2020 season.

But they are back in the weight room for phase two summer workouts. And their motivation to attend these workouts? Earning the juice.

The team created this tradition in 2019 to motivate its players to work harder at practice and whoever is picked out by the coaching staff is awarded a bottle of juice that day.

“The juice is really a very symbolic thing for us. Basically to bring the juice to practice, to a workout, means that you’re working hard, you’re being very positive around your teammates, you’re encouraging guys. And really I think positivity is contagious you know that attitude really affects everyone in a great way. And the hardest worker that day, is awarded a bottle of juice,” Brian Houk, UHS boys lacrosse head coach, said.

Houk says his team started this tradition to give its guys motivation and it stuck because every player wants to earn the juice.



“It was just something to give the guys a little more motivation. And the way I see it the epitome of a great team culture is when it’s cool to work hard and so that was our idea of like making it cool to work hard,” Houk said.

The juice is awarded at the end of every practice or workout the lacrosse team is apart of.