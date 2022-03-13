CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The highly anticipated Class-AAA state championship game between No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 2 Logan resulted in a 27-26 win for the Wildcats at the final buzzer.

With two high-pressure defenses against each other, it was a low scoring affair in the first half with just one field goal each scored in the first quarter. Logan led 3-2 into the second quarter.

Not much scoring was done in the second quarter either as the Wildcats took another one-point lead 8-7 into the halftime break.

Fairmont Senior came out of the locker room ready to go. The Polar Bears outscored Logan in the third quarter and led 19-13 into the final quarter.

Logan took back the lead by one point, a common trend in this game, 20-19 after Halle Crouse knocked down a corner triple with 4:05 left to play.

Then with 2:02 on the clock, Fairmont Senior got back on top 25-24.

Logan’s Peyton Ilderton’s and one play gave Logan a 27-26 lead with just over a minute on the clock and the Wildcats held on from there to secure the win.

Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears with 12 points, including scoring her 2,000th career point. Meredith Maier shined in the rebound game with 14 as Fairmont Senior finishes as the AAA state runners up.