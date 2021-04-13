Will Hunt, Lewis County baseball defeats Fairmont Senior

WESTON, W.Va. – Radford commit, Will Hunt, struck out six hitters in his first outing of the year, Tuesday evening.

Lewis County’s ace pitched well, especially early on, fanning four hitters in the first two innings with an MLB scout in attendance.

The Minutemen bats came alive in the second inning, putting up five runs in the frame to take an early lead against the visiting Polar Bears.

With Hunt throwing gas early, and the Minutemen bats giving him a lead to work with, Lewis County cruised to a 12-5 victory.