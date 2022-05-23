CLAKRSBURG, W.Va – After a strong summer that saw him post a runner-up finish at the 2021 West Virginia Open, Bridgeport native Mason Williams has continued his success into the college season and alongside his Georgia Southern teammates is on his way to the NCAA Championship Finals after qualifying from the regional round. Williams says the opportunity to close out the year on the big stage is an exciting proposition.

“It’s a really hard event to get into,” he said, “There’s a lot of teams that didn’t make it that are very, very highly ranked and pretty good and Georgia Southern’s been a really good team, especially in the spring so to go out and play well in the natty would be really, really fun.”

Williams helped take the Eagles to the national finals by finishing tied for sixth with the world’s number three ranked amateur, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, at the NCAA New Haven regional as his team placed fifth in the region to qualify for the big dance. He says going into the national competition, his game on the greens will be the difference maker if he is to have individual success,

“Definitely, kind of, my putting and my wedge play has been good,” he said, “This semester every time I’ve played well is because I’ve putted well so hopefully just keep the putter hot and that’s pretty much it. The rest of the game feels pretty good. Just hopefully get the puts to fall.”

The NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Finals tee off on Friday, May 27th, and continue through June 1st at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Williams enters the finals as the 48th ranked men’s golfer in the nation by Golfstat.