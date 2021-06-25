Williams finishes second in 88th WV Open Championship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport native and current Georgia Southern University golfer Mason Williams finished as runner up in the 88th annual West Virginia Open Championship on Friday.

David Bradshaw, of Harpers Ferry, won the Open for the 12th time as he finished five under par for the tournament, which was three shots ahead of Williams.

David Bradshaw with the 88th annual WV Open Championship trophy

Williams shot his lowest score of the tournament, a 69, on Friday in the final round to put him in second place.

“I just converted everything I did well. If I hit it close, I’d make the birdie putt, I didn’t really leave too many shots out there. Granted, I did leave some shots out there today and yesterday and the day before but that’s golf and it’s hard. But that was what clicked, just kind of making all of the make-able birdie putts the first couple of days,” Williams said.

Bradshaw is used to winning the tournament, with 12 first place finishes now under his belt. But this year Bradshaw had to play with a challenge. He underwent knee surgery this past year due to a ski accident and hasn’t golfed as much as usual due to recovery.



“It’s pretty cool. Twelve. I never thought I’d be here. But here we are, a year after a ski accident, a broken leg and then to come back and do this is pretty cool, pretty special,” Bradshaw said.

The full WV Open Championship tournament results can be found here.