Williams leads Glenville State men past Notre Dame, Pioneers advance to MEC semi-finals

WHEELING, W.Va. – Glenville State’s men’s basketball team took on Notre Dame College in the Pioneers’ first game of the MEC men’s basketball tournament.

Glenville State, the No. 2 seed in the MEC North Division, was led by junior guard John Williams.

Glenville State’s John Williams defends a play against Notre Dame College in the Pioneers’ MEC Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday. (Photo Courtesy: Mountain East Conference)

Williams tallied 16 points in the first half, and added 15 more after halftime, ending with 31 points total in his latest double-double performance. He also added 13 rebounds.

Williams and fellow Pioneers standout, Hegel Augustin, each put forth double-doubles as Glenville State defeated Notre Dame, 83-68, to advance to the conference semi-finals.

Williams had a big day, offensively, but says defense was key in getting this win.

“Just really trying to make sure we lock in, defensively, because that’s what ends games at the end of the day,” said Williams. “So, that was the mindset. I knew the offense was going to take care of itself. I wasn’t worried about offense. Just worried about defense.”

Augustin was a big part of the defensive effort, as he collected three steals to go along with his 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Glenville State now advances to play West Liberty on Saturday at 8 p.m.