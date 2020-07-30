Wilson, Cee Bees feeling positive as Phase 3 workouts wrap up

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Ryan Wilson may be the most positive football coach we’ve spoken with since workouts started this summer.

Wilson said he was very pleased with how his team has responded to the adversity that has faced the Cee Bees, and all athletics teams, since March.

Although, he said, the pandemic interrupted what was looking to be a great offseason of lifting in the weight room. But his team has responded, and has exceeded expectations since returning to the field earlier this month.

“The summer, though, has been fantastic for us. Kids have really participated, and they’ve picked up our offense. Some of these guys have been in it for a while, so it was easy for them to pick up. The guys that we’re putting in at quarterback have really excelled. They’re probably ahead of my schedule for them. So, I’m real pleased,” said Wilson.

