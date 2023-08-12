FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Who says you can’t go home?

That’s what West Virginia native and former WVU running back Quincy Wilson asked himself this summer when he accepted the position of running backs coach at Fairmont State.

“I’m a state guy so obviously that pride that we have that comes with playing football in the state. I’ve been in the conference so I know what it takes, what the all-conference guys look like and know where to go get them and just to be at home,” he said, “There’s nothing like being home. I was away for a year but its nice to be back and hopefully we build this and these guys, when you leave you’re a falcon for life.”

After gaining experience in the Mountain East Conference at West Virginia State and a brief stint as head coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale, a relationship with Fighting Falcons head coach Jason Woodman that was built years ago brought the Kennedy Award winner back to his home state.

“I’ve known “Woody” since he started, back in 2013. I was at WVU. We did a bunch of our coaching clinics and stuff,” he said, “The Fairmont staff would always come up and I built a great relationship with all the Mountain East Conference guys. I always had a feeling I’d get here and I finally made it back.”

As Fairmont State prepares for its 2023 season, Wilson’s focus is clear and he wants to help connect the program with the community in the Friendly City.

“We’re going to be in the community. We’re going to be in the schools. When you come back, you say, a Fairmont State player was here so we’re going to build that interest but you’ve got to win. Everyone loves a winner so we’re going to handle our part off the field. Our guys are going to carry themselves like men but we’re also going to handle the part here on the field by getting out there and getting after guys every Saturday,” he said.

Fairmont State opens the 2023 football season on August 31, hosting Bloomsburg.