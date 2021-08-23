Wilson’s early hat trick lifts Cougars over Blue Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln girls soccer team opened their season not only with a win, but a shut out over Magnolia on Monday.

Lincoln got off to an ideal start with three straight goals for sophomore Kira Wilson. Wilson scored a hat trick in the first 15 minutes of the game to give the Cougars a quick 3-0 lead.

Brooklyn Fazzini put the ball in the back of the net off of a penality kick to give the Cougars an early 4-0 lead.

The Cougar defense and goalie Delaney Haller kept the Blue Eagles off of the board entirely.

Lincoln finished the job with an 11-0 win.

In addition to Wilson’s hat trick and Fazzini’s goal, the Cougars goals were scored by Ashlyn Riley (2), Alexis Efaw, Kierstn Posey, Catherine Caruso, and Delaney Haller.