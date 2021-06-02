Wilson’s walk off sends Colts over Flying Eagles

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour took down Robert C. Byrd walk-off style for the 3-2 win on Wednesday night.

Robert C. Byrd led 2-0 in the top of the first inning but Philip Barbour matched those two runs in the bottom of the first.

The game remained knotted up at 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Philip Barbour had two outs and a runner on third as Alex Wilson nailed a hit through first and second base for the walk-off single that scored a run to win the game.

Cody Cooper was the winning pitcher and finished with 6 strikeouts in the game.

“Trying to get the job done, I left runners on base all game, I was just trying to end it so we could go home and get to the game Saturday,” Wilson said.

“I knew that they could hit the ball, I knew they could hit the ball all season, I just tried to keep them off balance and that’s what we did outside of one pitch, we accomplished that,” Cooper said.

Philip Barbour now moves on in the winners bracket of the sectional tournament.