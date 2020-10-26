Wimer Stadium bleachers to be torn down

ELKINS, W.Va. – The bleachers at Wimer Stadium in Elkins will be torn down.

The stadium’s bleachers, which were deemed “unfit to be used or near for games” in August, will be removed in the near future, as confirmed by 12 Sports on Monday.

According to The Inter-Mountain, this decision was reached in last week’s Randolph County Board of Education meeting. A local company will be tasked with the removal of the bleachers.

According to a school official we spoke with, there is no current plan for future bleachers at the stadium. But there is hope to continue to use the facility in the future.

Elkins High School and Elkins Middle School football teams have been unable to play at Wimer Stadium this year, due to the bleachers.

The Tigers have been playing all games at their opponents’ home stadium. But that changes this week, when Elkins hosts Fairmont Senior at Tygarts Valley’s Bulldogs Field.

This was done to ensure the Tigers play at least one game this season in Randolph County.

12 Sports is planning to speak with the Randolph County Board of Education on Tuesday for comment.