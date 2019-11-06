Win and you’re in: 15 Liberty hosts 8 North Marion in must-win game

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In Week 11 of the high school football season, few games regionally have more on the line than the battle between 8th ranking North Marion and 15th ranked Liberty.

For the Mountaineers, last week’s road loss at Roane County was a missed opportunity to likely sure up a trip to the state tournament.

After letting that game get away from them, AJ Harman’s club needs to defeat the Huskies in the final week of the regular season to make the postseason.

“A playoff berth, it’d be huge for us. We’ve got so much youth. To have accomplished what we have already this season, I think has been exceptional effort from the players. And that started way back last December. It would be extremely special for our seniors to have that playoff on their resumes,” Harman said.

Liberty’s season finale is on their home field, where the winningest senior class in Mountaineer program history is hoping to lead them to a postseason berth.