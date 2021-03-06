Winfield leads Glenville State past Notre Dame College, Lady Pioneers to face UC in MEC title game

Photo attached to article courtesy of Mountain East Conference

WHEELING, W.Va. – Michael Jordan and Spike Lee’s famous commercial from 1989 had a simple message, “It’s gotta be the shoes.”

The commercial rose Nike’s stock to new heights.

The tagline was also representative of Zakiyah Winfield on Saturday.

Winfield, who told media members after the game about her shoe-based superstition, recorded 16 of her 25 points after halftime, and helped lead Glenville State past Notre Dame College, 88-69, and put the Pioneers back to the MEC Tournament title game for the fourth year in a row.

“Well, I bring two shoes with me. I put one on, and I see how I do in the first half with them, and if I’m not liking it, then I switch them,” said Winfield after the game. “Usually it goes to my advantage when I switch my shoes, and today it did.”

Winfield was one of three Glenville State players to score in double figures on Saturday.

Every GSC player that checked into the game scored at least three points, as a total group effort prevailed the Pioneers over the Notre Dame College Falcons.

With the win, Glenville State now takes on the University of Charleston for the third time this season. The two teams split their regular season meetings, each picking up a win on the other’s home floor.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at WesBanco Arena.