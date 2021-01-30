Winfield reaches 1,000 point mark as Glenville State women pull away from Fairmont State

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The few people inside the Waco Center, Saturday afternoon, were there watching for career milestones to be reached.

Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman needed just four points to move into sole possession of third place on the Fighting Falcons’ all-time scoring list.

On the other side, Zakiyah Winfield needed 26 points to reach the 1,000 point plateau for her career.

Both feats were accomplished Saturday, but in different ways.

Kotchman moved past Viki Huffman (1980-84) with a 3-pointer in the second quarter that helped the star senior guard heat up from that point on. She finished with a team-high 29 points, including 15 after halftime.

Winfield, meanwhile, was steady throughout the game, scoring 16 points in the first half, and being within three points of her mark entering the final period.

A good teammate, Winfield deferred the scoring to her teammates in the fourth quarter, until the very end, with a transition layup in the final moments of Glenville State’s 103-75 victory.

Winfield finished with 27 points for the game, sitting at 1,001 points for her career.

Re’Shawna Stone tallied a game-best 30 points for the Lady Pioneers, who moved to 6-1 on the season.

The loss snaps Fairmont State’s two-game winning streak.