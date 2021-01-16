Winfield, Stone lead Pioneers over Bobcats

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Vicky Bullett and the Bobcats were looking for their first win of the season against Glenville State as the Bobcats hosted the Pioneers.

Bobcats got off to a fast start with a couple buckets from former Fairmont Senior guard Courtney Wilfong. She had 10 points in the first half and finished with 17 to lead the Bobcats.

The first half became quickly dominated by the tag team duo of Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield.

Stone led the Pioneers with 24 points and Winfield recorded a double-double scoring 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Glenville State pulled away early and kept the lead throughout the game.

Pioneers win 98-53, the final score.

Taychaun Hubbard finished in double digits with 13 points and Abby Stoller led the team with 14 rebounds for Glenville State.

WVWC falls to 0-3 while Glenville State’s record is at 3-1.