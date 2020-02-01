WINGS, BELTS, MEDALS: North Central Panthers get medals for 10U World Youth Football Championship title

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central Panthers travel youth football team received their championship medals from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Friday night.

The Panthers competed in, and won, the 10U travel division at the World Youth Football Championship in Canton, Ohio in December.

They were the only team from West Virginia, regardless of age or division, in Canton.

NFL alumnus Buddy Walters handed each member of the team their medal, and then presented Panthers head coach Anthony Kirk with a championship belt that had the Hall of Fame logo on the front.

Walters commented on how the team handled themselves very well in Canton, and on how they dominated the competition in the tournament.

Kirk had this to say upon receiving the belt.

“You guys deserve everything coming and going. You guys are just great kids. And coaches, I couldn’t say enough thanks to you guys. Together, we’ll get some more championships. What do you guys say?”