Winkie says fast starts key for Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Carson Winkie had a big performance Friday night.

The Indians’ senior ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns in Bridgeport’s win over previously undefeated Keyser.

Winkie’s fellow tailback Trey Pancake got the Indians going. And Winkie scored all the points from there on out in the win.

We caught up with him Tuesday. He credited the team for the victory, and said starting fast will be key moving forward this year as the games get tougher and the lights get brighter.

“That’s been a struggle for us throughout the year, coming with the right mentality to start the games. But I think if we start the games the way we did last week versus Keyser and if we continue that throughout playoff weeks, I think we will be fine. And obviously our defense came to play last week as well,” Winkie said.

Starting fast was one of the keys that head coach John Cole talked about prior to the start of the season.

Bridgeport is off this week, and finishes the season at home next Friday against Philip Barbour.