MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After the resignation of WVU Coach Bob Huggins over the weekend, the mantle of winningest active coach in men’s college basketball falls to the next in line. Here’s a breakdown of who gets it and how close the next contenders are.

Position Coach and schools (* for current school) Lifetime Wins #1 Rick Pitino (Hawaii, Boston U, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Iona*) 834 #2 John Calipari (UMass, Memphis, Kentucky*) 832 #3 Cliff Ellis (South Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Coastal Carolina*) 830 #4 Bill Self (Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois, Kansas*) 787 #5 Rick Barnes (George Mason, Providence, Clemson, Texas, Tennessee*) 779 #6 Dana Altman (Marshall, Kansas St., Creighton, Oregon*) 731 Information sourced from Sports-Reference.com

Rick Pitino (834) at Iona now claims the mantle of winningest active coach in men’s Division-I college hoops. However, depending on how next season begins, he could be overtaken by either Kentucky’s John Calipari (832) or Cliff Ellis (830) at Coastal Carolina.

Huggins resigned from WVU with an all-time win record of 863, marking him the winningest active coach at the time following Jim Boeheim’s retirement from Syracuse University earlier this year.

The winningest coach for D-I women’s college hoops also sits at a somewhat tight race with UConn’s Geno Auriemma sitting at 1,180 career wins followed by Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer with 1,128 career wins at major schools.

All of this information was sourced from sport statistics website Sports-Reference.com. According to the website, the top contenders for winningest active coach are comprised from the websites list of number of all-time wins for coaches, both active and inactive.