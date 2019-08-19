Woodman said Fairmont State seems “bought in” during early days of camp

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the Fairmont State Football team met with the media Sunday.

The Fighting Falcons have been picked to finish second in the MEC Preseason Poll behind last year’s champion Notre Dame College.

Fairmont State returns almost every starter on offense from a year ago. and has a couple other weapons returning, as well.

The defense also has a majority of its starters returning, but there is a new signal caller for the defense in new D-Coordinator Tom Rebholz.

Head coach Jason Woodman has like what he’s seen from his team so far in camp.

“I see a lot of hard work. These guys are bought in. I told them yesterday, it’s always so much more fun to coach a team that you know cares and wants to be prepared and good. As long as they have that mindset and mentality to come out and they’re attacking every day and working hard, good things are going to happen,” Woodman said.

We’ll have more from Fairmont State, including starting quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor, and former Fairmont Senior, now-Falcons back-up QB, Connor Neal, later this week.