Woodman Says Key to Beating NDC is Stopping the Run

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State travels to Notre Dame College this Saturday for a falcons against falcons match up.

Fairmont State enters this game 1-1 coming off a win against Wheeling University.

Notre Dame is undefeated this season so far. They ended last season in the NCAA Semifinals where they were knocked out by Valdosta State.

Fairmont State Head Coach Jason Woodman expresses concerns going up against Notre Dame.

“I mean obviously their running game, their running back led the country in rushing yards. That’s a concern we know we have to stop the run to win any football game, let alone this one. That’s probably number one on the list and then us just going up there and executing. We struggled week one and most of it was we just weren’t playing our style of football and making mistakes and things we normally don’t do. So those two have been concerns all week,” Woodman Said.

Woodman also says every game is a must win for Fairmont State. Being 1-0 each week is the goal.

The falcons battle each other at noon on Saturday at Mueller Field.