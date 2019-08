GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Northeast Wrestling brought Wrestling Under the Stars to Monongalia County Ballpark Saturday night.

The event featured seven matches, including appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry “The King” Lawler and Mick Foley, along with Billy Gun.

The NEW Heavyweight Title belt was also on the line.

It was an entertaining night at the ballpark. There was a lot of interaction between the fans and the wrestlers both before and after the matches, as well as during.