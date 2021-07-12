Wright leads Bees soccer programs in three week period

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Eric Wright took over the role of head coach of the East Fairmont boys soccer team in addition to his existing role as head coach of the Bees girls soccer team.

The Bees started their three week period on Monday at East-West Stadium where both the boys and girls teams shared the field under the same instruction of Wright.

Wright said he’s looking to get familiar with the boys team and any newcomers on either team throughout the three week period while getting his crews in soccer shape.

“Figuring it out. At the very beginning, getting used to both of them at the same time. We’ve always practiced together but now dividing my time but still giving each team equal attention,” Wright said.

The two teams will practice five days a week for the next couple of weeks before the season officially starts in August.