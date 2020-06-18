Wright says it’s important to get his team back on the pitch

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont is another local girls soccer team is taking advantage of summer workout sessions in phase one.

The Bees split up into pods and have been doing circut training focusing on fitness. Head coach Eric Wright says his team is doing as much as they possibly can fit into the hour long sessions.

East Fairmont returns the same coaching staff as they had last season and Wright says that helps the players come into the season ready to work.

“The time has been different than any other time we’ve had. With what’s going on with Covid and all that. We’re glad to get the girls back out and get them together. More than the conditioning, it’s about getting the girls together as a team. Even if it is just in small groups, we’re still out here together,” Wright said.

The Bees have been training two days a week in preparation for phase two which starts on Monday.