WV Black Bears’ Drayer resigns position as general manager

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears announced that Matt Drayer has resigned his position as general manager.

Drayer, a West Virginia University graduate, started his career in baseball where he interned for Rich Baseball’s Jamestown Jammers in New York in 1999. That team eventually turned into the West Virginia Black Bears.

Drayer has been the franchise’s general manager since 2004 and helped the team launch in 2015. Drayer was also a big part of the development of the Monongalia County Ballpark.

“Matt has been a tremendous steward of the great game of baseball and of the high-quality sports and family entertainment experience Rich Baseball strives to provide our fans at every event,” said Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations. “We thank Matt for his many years of service to our organization, wish him continued success in his next venture and we’re happy he will remain part of the greater Morgantown community.”

In 2015, Drayer was named the New York Penn League ‘Executive of the Year.’ In the same year, the Black Bears won the NY Penn League Championship.

“I will forever cherish my time with Rich Baseball Operations and the many amazing days and nights at the ballpark with the great Black Bears fans of West Virginia,” said Drayer. “I want to thank Rich Baseball Operations for giving me an opportunity in the game of baseball and for helping me grow as a professional and I look forward to being back at The Mon for Opening Day 2022, but in my new role as a Black Bears fan in the stands, watching the future stars of Major League Baseball.”