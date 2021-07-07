WV Black Bears fall to Keys 6-5 on the road

FREDERICK, MD. – The West Virginia Black Bears (21-11-5) suffered a 6-5 loss on the road Wednesday night at the hands of the Frederick Keys (10-23-2).

West Virginia fell behind 3-0 in the fourth inning, but battled back to score three runs in the sixth.

Kyle Hess got the Black Bears going with an RBI single. The Keys allowed a second runner to touch home on the same play thanks to an error by the center fielder.

Max Wright tied the game two hitters later with a single to right.

Frederick wasted no time building back its lead, as the Keys tallied three more runs in the bottom of the seventh.

West Virginia mounted a rally in the ninth.

Tucker Mitchell and Ryan McCoy each batted in runs in the top of the ninth to pull Jedd Gyorko’s club back to within one run. But Frederick escaped the inning with the lead and the win.

West Virginia has now lost back-to-back games after winning each of their first four contests in the month of July.

The series concludes on Thursday.