MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Black Bears announced on Tuesday that they will be holding open auditions for live national anthem singers at their games for the 2023 season.

According to the team’s website, the auditions will be held virtually over Zoom and will take place on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24. Those who are interested must book a time slot in order to receive the Zoom link.

Auditions are available for individuals and small performing groups. Selected singers will be allowed up to four complimentary tickets to the game they perform at, which will be sent through email.

The team emphasized on their website that submissions don’t guarantee selection for performance. “The Black Bears would LOVE to have everyone sing at the games — unfortunately, we receive dozens of submissions each year and have only so many home games,” the team said.

Any individual chosen will be notified several weeks prior to their assigned date. If you’d like to audition, book a time slot here.