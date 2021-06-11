WV Black Bears to increase capacity to 50 percent later this month

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears and Monongalia County Ballpark have announced an upcoming increase in ballpark capacity for games beginning later this month.

According to the team, the Black Bears will increase capacity to 50 percent for home games beginning on Tuesday, June 22.

Starting that day, all seats in sections 101 and 102 will be available for purchase, as well as parts of sections 108 and 109 of the ballpark. There will be no limits to the number of seats that can be purchased together in those sections, according to the statement from the club.

The full statement with more ticket information can be found by clicking here.