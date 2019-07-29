Black Bears Conversations: Matt Gorski

Black Bears outfielder Matt Gorski has beeon one of the top hitters for West Virginia this season.

The second-round draft pick has been adjusting well to Minor League Baseball and its wooden bats, even if it means a couple get broken in the process.

“Sadly more than I’ve wanted to, probably four I think,” Gorski said when asked how many bats he’s broken this year.

When then asked who’s leading the team in broken bats he had this to say.

“I don’t know. It might be me now because I broke one last night – shattered one last night. I don’t even know how that happened.”

Another adjustment for Gorski was getting prepped for his first start in the minors after just meeting most of his teammates and coaches not long before.

Gorski was a solid hitter for the Indiana Hoosiers in college. He was among the leaders in a number of offensive categories, and led the team in stolen bases with 18 in his junior and final season. That was tied for the third most in the Big Ten Conference.

He was then drafted with the 57th overall pick by Pittsburgh earlier this summer, even though non of his family was with him when he got the call.

“My draft experience was a little bit different,” Gorski said. “I was slotted to go in a different spot than I was. And I was picked on the first day and I wasn’t expecting that. I was packing up my stuff at school to go home the next day to be with my family, and sit with them all day and watch the draft. So, it was definitely bitter sweet but it was an awesome experience. I was just like, oh my gosh. Like, this is my dreams coming true. And obviously I called my dad and my mom, and everyone’s on the phone. My mom’s crying. It was cool.”

Gorski certainly has on the field expectations for himself, but he has other goals in mind than just strictly putting up good numbers.

“My goals for this year were probably just be the best teammate that I could be, and help this team win in any way possible. If I move up or down, it doesn’t matter. Just wherever you are, just try to be the best teammate and help the team where you are win,” he said.

Our Black Bears Conversations series will continues over the next few weeks, with stories on Ethan Paul, Blake Sabol and Jared Triolo.