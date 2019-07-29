Gorski key to Black Bears’ offensive success

Outfielder Matt Gorski has been one of the Black Bears’ top hitters this season. The second-round draft pick has been adjusting well to minor league baseball and its wood bats, even if a couple get broken in the process.

Matt Gorski: “Sadly more than I’ve wanted to, probably four I think.” Ryan Decker: “Who’s leading the team or the clubhouse you think in broken bats?” MG: “I don’t know. It might be me know because I broke one last night – shattered one last night. I don’t even know how that happened.” RD: “That’s the one where half the handle fell off right?” MG: “Yeah, I just stood in the box for a second. I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, I’ve never done that before.”

Gorski said another adjustment for him was getting prepped for his first start after just meeting most of his teammates and coaches not long before.

“It was nerve-wracking coming into the locker room with a bunch of dudes you don’t know. Obviously, I met some down in Pirates City in Pittsburgh when we signed. But meeting all the new guys, meeting all the coaches and then trying to figure out your routines throughout the days was probably the most nerve racking thing. And then once you get in the game it’s a little bit different because you’re just playing baseball like you always have again,” said Gorski.

Gorski hit for a .271 average in his junior season at Indiana, being among the leaders in a number of offensive categories, and leading the team in stolen bases with 18, tied for the third most in the Big Ten Conference. Performing at a high level helped get him drafted with the 57th overall pick by the Pirates, even though none of his family was around to see it happen.

“My draft experience was a little bit different. I was slotted to go in a different spot than I was. And I was picked on the first day and I wasn’t expecting that. I was packing up my stuff at school to go home the next day to be with my family, and sit with them all day and watch the draft. So, it was definitely bitter sweet but it was an awesome experience. I was just like, oh my gosh. Like, this is my dreams coming true. And obviously I called my dad and my mom, and everyone’s on the phone. My mom’s crying. It was cool,” said Gorski.

Being a second round pick comes with expectations. Not only from Gorski for himself, but from fans and the organization. Gorski admits that the expectations to perform are there, but he has other goals in mind than just strictly putting up good numbers.

“My goals for this year were probably just be the best teammate that I could be, and help this team win in any way possible. If I move up or down, it doesn’t matter. Just wherever you are, just try to be the best teammate and help the team where you are win,” Gorski said.