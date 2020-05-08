WV Explosion hosts outdoor basketball workouts in hopes of the season resuming

WESTOVER, W.Va. – One local AAU basketball team is taking advantage of the recent nice weather. The West Virginia Explosion hosted a social distancing workout at a local outdoor basketball court.

The sessions are designed to separate players in small groups and spread them out in stations to work on ball handling and shooting skills as well as speed and conditioning.

WV Explosion head coach Rick Hill says he wants his players to be prepared if the AAU season resumes.

“We just want to get a ball in their hand. It’s tough right now and a lot of kids don’t have access and can’t get into gyms and stuff so we just want to get a ball in their hand, get them shooting,” Hill said.

West Virginia Explosion forward and North Marion High School freshman, Myranda Irons says it feels good to join her teammates back on the court.

“We’re just here to get a ball in our hand and to get some shots up and drills. It feels good being able to see them and getting caught up with what workouts they’ve been doing and everything,” Irons said.

While emphasizing staying safe, by sanitizing equipment before and after use and keeping players at a safe distance, Hill says it’s all about getting his athletes together.

“It’s new for them really like I said outdoors. but they miss each other. These kids come from all different areas from west Virginia, Pennsylvania, and they’re talking texting and snapchatting and all that stuff but now they get to actually be together and do some workouts and do stuff they love,” Hill said.

WV Explosion aims to hit the outdoor courts twice a week.