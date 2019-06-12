WV Golf Tour: Lakeview and Mountainview

We finish our WV Golf Tour at a pair of courses in Monongalia County, surrounding Cheat Lake.

The first is Lakeview. One of the most popular courses in the area, if not the state, it’s been opened since 1950, but wasn’t completed until 1954.

Director of Golf Aaron Gizzi spoke to the course’s signature hole: No. 7

“That’s where everyone gets there wedding pictures. A lot of photos on Facebook from Number 7. It drops 180 feet from tee to green. So, it’s a Par 5. If you get it down there, hit it on the right side of the fairway, you can have a good shot at going for it in two.”

Gizzi also oversees operations at Mountainview Golf Course, just a quick drive from Lakeview.

Mountainview also has a signature hole on the back nine.

“Number 16, you know, a lot of people say is one of the better holes in the state of West Virginia. It’s a great Par 4, dogleg right. Bunkers on the left hand side to frame your tee shot. You come into the green with an unlimited view behind you of the trees and the mountains. It’s just an unbelievable setting there.”