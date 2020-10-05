WV High School Golf State Tournament Preview: BUHS is playing, NMHS & RCB aim for top spot in Double-A

WHEELING, W.Va. – High school golfers from across the state ascended onto the greens and fairways at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling on Monday, playing an official practice round ahead of the state of the state golf tournament on Tuesday.

North Central West Virginia will be well represented, with at least one team competing for the state’s top honor in each of the three classifications.

One of the biggest story lines heading into the tournament revolves around the Buckhannon-Upshur golf team. As recently as early Monday morning, Jason Westfall and the Bucs, were under the impression they wouldn’t be in the tournament field after Upshur County moved into the Red on Sunday’s update of the WV Department of Education School Re-Entry map.

However, with the county moving back to Orange as of Monday’s release of the WV Department of Health and Human Resources map at 10 a.m., the Bucs are eligible to play, according to Westfall.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was asked about the situation during his press briefing on Monday.

“Considering that they’re outside, considering that they’ve been tested, considering that we’re working with the (WVSSAC)… And with all that being said, you know, in my opinion, now with the county being in Orange they can play. But at the same time, to jerk these kids back and forth, and back and forth, I don’t think that’s the thing to do,” said Justice.

Buckhannon-Upshur made the trip up to Wheeling on Monday, and will tee off along with the rest of the field.

Here are some other storylines heading into the state tournament

North Marion looks for state title

Chance Hearn’s North Marion Huskies were Double-A runner-ups last year, and are having one of the program’s best seasons to date.

Led by Michael Harris, the Huskies should be considered one of the favorites heading into the tournament, and Harris is expected to be among the leaders, individually, across the two days.

North Marion is one of eight teams competing for the Double-A crown.

Robert C. Byrd returns to Wheeling

The Flying Eagles are back in the state tournament for the third consecutive year, under head coach Basil Lucas.

Lucas has an experienced team, with two of his three golfers –Alex Hawkins and Tyler Stemple — having competed on the same stage each of the past two seasons. Newcomer Andrew Bowie also has experience playing on the Oglebay course.

“I think they’re excited. Like I said, they believe they have a chance to win this,” Lucas said. “They came up and played a couple practice rounds, so this will be the second round they played, this week today. You know, I think they have a game plan, I think they’re going to try to execute it. And we’ll see what happens. Again, with the group that I have, we like our chances.”

Lucas said that the experience his team has will hopefully be a big benefit to his team this time around.

“Experience in anything that you do makes you better. And like I said, this will be their third trip up here. I think they’re ready to go. I don’t think the conditions are going to excite them too much. I think they’re just going to come out and play,” he said.

Robert C. Byrd placed fifth in last year’s tournament.

Notre Dame & Webster County in the Single-A mix

A pair of local teams are in the mix in Single-A.

Webster County once again returns to the state tournament, though for the first time in many years, the Highlanders won’t be bolstered by Rigel Wilson, or his older brother, Gavin.

Instead, Sydney Baird helps lead this year’s Webster County team.

Notre Dame is also in the field after qualifying in the regional round.

Other Individual Golfers to follow

Here are some other golfers from our region who will be in Wheeling, competing for the individual state title: