WV High School State Golf Championship Day One update

WHEELING, W.Va. – The first day of the 2020 West Virginia High School State Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort is in the books.

Tuesday proved to be a good day for North Marion, which finds itself in second place in Double-A, and just one shot out of first place behind Shady Spring.

The Huskies (259) were led by Michael Harris, who shot a 79 (+8), which places him two shots behind the leader for the individual championship in the class.

Harris is joined by Grafton’s Chris Miller (83, +12) and Robert C. Byrd’s Alex Hawkins (84, +13) in the top ten. Miller is tied for 6th place, while Hawkins is in eighth place in the class.

North Marion’s Michael Harris chips in a shot from the fringe on 18 at the Big 10 Conference championship earlier this year. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Harris’ teammate, Dylan Runner, is just outside the Top 10, as he’s tied for 11th place after shooting an 87 (+16) on Tuesday. Robert C. Byrd’s Tyler Stemple (91, +20) and Liberty’s Jacob Gallagher (91, +20) are both tied for 18th place in Double-A.

The Flying Eagles (277) are in 6th place in the team standings in Class AA, and are 19 shots back of Shady Spring.

Moving to Triple-A, Buckhannon-Upshur (286), which had an eventful lead up to the start of this tournament, struggled during Day 1, and is at the back of the pack in last place. The Bucs are led by Evan Coffman (90, +13), who’s tied for 22nd place, individually.

In Single-A, Notre Dame (305) and Webster County (320) are both in the bottom half of the standings after the first day of competition. The Fighting Irish are in sixth place, while the Highlanders are eighth out of eight teams.

Meanwhile, Tygarts Valley’s Tyler Holbrook (82, +11) got off to a great start. He’s in third place, individually, and just three shots back of the leader.

Other Single-A individual scores of note are: South Harrison’s Ethan Titus(92, +21), who’s tied for 14th place; Notre Dame’s Anthony Rogers (97, +26), who’s 20th; and Webster County’s Sydney Baird (99, +28), who’s tied for 21st in the class.

The second day of the 2020 West Virginia High School State Golf Championship begins Wednesday morning from Oglebay Resort.

Click here to find a complete list of scores from today’s action.

Click here to read our preview of this week’s tournament, with comments from local coaches.

12 Sports will be at Oglebay resort Wednesday providing coverage of the second day of competition at the State Golf Championship.