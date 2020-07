MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Patriots summer baseball team handed Morgantown 2 its first loss of the summer Thursday night at Mylan Park.

Patriots pitcher, Chris Harbert, escaped jams in each of the first two innings, and his lineup rewarded him in the following frame.

A pair of singles, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk brought in four runs in the third inning, which put Morgantown in a hole they wouldn’t climb out of.

West Virginia won 5-3.