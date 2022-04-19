FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Often teams and players who come out of West Virginia are overlooked when talking about talent in high school sports. That’s not the case with West Virginia Reign Elite’s AAU basketball program.

Ronnie Nuzum, head coach of the 2023 Reign Elite team, has been with the program since it started up in 2006 and said being overlooked is no longer a problem.

“West Virginia is not being overlooked now because when West Virginia kids come into the building, especially our kids with our colors, they know that Reign is in the building and obviously they have to step their games up like we do too,” Nuzum said.

His team recently showed what they can do in a highly competitive tournament, Big Shots Atlantic Coast Live in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Reign Elite won the SLAM Division with Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore as the MVP.

Spectators may be surprised that a team out of a small area in West Virginia can compete how they did, but Nuzum isn’t surprised at all.

“Does this surprise me? This doesn’t surprise me because we’ve got some talented kids. They’ve been in this system, they understand what we want to do. We’ve got some really talented kids here that put in the time obviously with the work ethic that we’re portraying. We’ve been on this circuit now for about five or six years and we’ve always had success,” Nuzum said.

Plenty of local players form WV Reign Elite’s roster including All-State South Harrison players Corey Boulden and Noah Burnside as well as Philip Barbour’s Caden Hawkins to name a few.

Boulden trains for upcoming competition

While these players are used to being competitors on the high school stage, they come together as teammates for AAU.

“A lot of these kids are the best of friends anyway. Throughout the school season, they’re hugging after each game and then when they get to this type of a setting, they’ve kind of been waiting to play with their teammates,” Nuzum said.

Why is this program so successful? Nuzum credits the mindset when Reign Elite was formed back in 2006.

“It means that we can compete. In 2006, and I’m going to give a shout out to my man coach Hines, that’s my brother, he helped start this as well. We said in 2006 that we wanted to change basketball in West Virginia. I think he’s done that on the girls’ side, I think we’ve done that on this AAU travel side with the way that we compete, with the way that we have sent a numerous amount of kids on to the next level. We always get praise, last year in our 2021 class we had 11 kids sign,” Nuzum said.

Nuzum holds his program to high expectations



Nuzum keeps the bar set high for expectations out of his players and reminds them of what’s at stake.



“I’m on them about the opportunity that they have to be able to go and play in front of hundreds of college coaches and put your craft on display. Not everybody gets that opportunity,” Nuzum said.