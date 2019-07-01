WV Southern Zone swim team has the talent to compete

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The feeling around the West Virginia Southern Zone swim team is that they have the talent to compete.

The coaching staff is excited, and not only because they have swimmers who have already signed to swim at the collegiate level, or ones that have the ability to swim after high school, but because each age group appears to have swimmers that have won at some level before.

Coach Rick Johnson has high school state champs and YMCA swimming national meet competitors.

No matter how much talent Johnson and company have, it will still be challenging when they get to Cary, North Carolina for the USA Swimming Southern Zone meet later this month.

“It’s going to be a lot of competition. It’s basically going to be like collegiate swimming, I feel like. It’s really eye opening to see how different everyone is, like strokes or speed, it’s crazy how fast everyone is,” said Adriana Abruzzino, who won multiple state titles at Fairmont Senior. “I just wanted to do one last big swim meet before I went to Marshall with all my friends.”

We’ll continue to have more on the WV Southern Zone swim team throughout the week.