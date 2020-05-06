WV state Little League officials agree to have just one state all-stars baseball tournament for 2020

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This year’s Little League all-stars schedule will be different than most years.

Due to COVID-19, West Virginia state Little League officials and District Administrators have agreed to reduce the amount of state tournaments.

For the 2020 season — if there is a season — the only state Little League tournament in the Mountain State will be for the 10, 11, 12 year-old division. A District 4 Little League is scheduled to host that tournament.

Softball will operate the same way.

This doesn’t mean, however, that the final game of the regular season will be the final game of the spring and summer for all players.

According to District 5’s Jeff Mossburg, individual Little Leagues can organize and host their own “state tournaments” for the other age groups.

Little Leagues wishing to do so will have to apply for that right through the Little League International website. The link for the application is listed below.

https://www.littleleague.org/downloads/application-special-games/

Governor Jim Justice spoke about Little Leagues on Wednesday in his daily briefing.

“If there’s a way that we can get back to play Little League baseball this summer, I want to playing Little League baseball,” Justice said. “We’ve got to give our little leagues, our youth sports a date, a date in which they can shoot for and go back. I’m really, really hopeful that date is somewhere close to June 1st if we can pull it off.”

Justice stressed social distancing will be key in returning to action.

Some local little leagues have already began working on safety rules and regulations for this year, including Shinnston Little League and Derek McIntyre, who we spoke with earlier this week.