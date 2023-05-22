Charleston, W.Va.—The West Virginia state track meet took place on Friday and Saturday in Charleston, and there were several local teams who left with hardware.

Doddridge County girls went home with the state runner up in Single-A, while North Marion girls went home with the state runner up in Double-A.

In triple-A, the Morgantown girls were co-state champions with Jefferson High School. The Mohigan’s Irene Riggs also won big with the High Point award.

Abby McDonough of Doddrige County and Morgan Ryan of Morgantown tied for the Outstanding Female Pole Vaulter award.

University’s Drew Zundell placed first in the triple-A 1600 meter.

Trinity’s Chase Livengood dominated in the single-A long jump to bring home a state title. The Warriors four by four hundred team also claimed their state title.

Ritchie County boys won the four by four hundred for single-A and put themselves on the Rebels wall of fame.

Bridgeport brought home the four by one hundred state title, and they enjoyed doing it in the rain.