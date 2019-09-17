WV wears maroon for Alex Miller Tuesday

People all around West Virginia wore maroon on Tuesday.

The sea of red across the Mountain State was for the late Alex Miller, the Roane County High School senior football player who collapsed on the field Friday night, and then passed away on Saturday.

Miller is now the second high school athlete in the state to unexpectedly pass away over the last few weeks.

His passing has gotten the entire state’s attention.

Teams and players from all around West Virginia began raising money for his family over the weekend. And a movement was started on social media quickly to wear the school color of his Roane County Raiders today.

WVU head football coach Neal Brown joined in the state wide sentiment today, and spoke about Miller at his weekly press conference in Morgantown.

“On behalf of our football program, I want to offer our condolences to the family of Alex Miller, and friends, teammates, and really everyone in Roane County, and that entire community. Our thoughts and our prayers are with them,” Brown said.

Donations are still being accepted across the state. There is a GoFundMe page set up, as well. And the Bridgeport Youth Football League told 12 News today that they are going to be taking donations, as well.