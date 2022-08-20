BUCKHANNON, W.Va – The Mountain East Conference opens up the 2022 schedule in less than two weeks with kickoff for college football teams in the area set for September 1.

The MEC hosted its annual media day this past Wednesday and each of the conference’s head coaches met with media to preview the season.

West Virginia Wesleyan is seeking to get back on track in the first full season for head coach Dwayne Martin after his interim tag was removed midseason in 2021.

The Bobcats have a pair of returning quarterbacks with starting experience and Martin is letting the battle play out in the run-up to week 1.

“We’ve got two guys that played last year, Nate Payne along with Jamir Boyd,” he said, “They’re two guys that are competing each day for that starting position. Right now, our quarterback position is wide open but both guys have the caliber of what we need that they can take this program in the right direction.”

No matter who gets the nod under center for the Bobcats this season, they will have a veteran group protecting them, highlighted by second-team all-conference selection Trey Milam.

When it comes to developing guys on the line, Martin says its one of the most important things to having a successful program.

“Anybody who coaches knows its crucial to have veterans, what we call in the trenches there. Once again, that’s an area if at all possible you redshirt those guys so they get bigger, faster, stronger, understand the game,” he said, “I think on the offensive side that’s really one of our stronger suits. Those guys have been together for years now, some guys for two years.”

West Virginia Wesleyan opens the 2022 season on the road, facing Saginaw Valley State on September 1.