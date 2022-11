CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state selections following the conclusion of the state championships on Saturday and included numerous north central West Virginia athletes.

Class AA/A Boys

First Team:

Kaelen Armstrong – Fairmont Senior

Nate Flower – Fairmont Senior

Caleb Young – Fairmont Senior

Kyle Knight – Trinity Christian

Ben Lohmann – Trinity Christian

Brayden Thomason – Robert C. Byrd

Spencer Copeland – Grafton

Second Team:

Grant Broadhurst – Fairmont Senior

Carter Hartsock – Trinity Christian

Layne England – Grafton

Landen Hulley – Grafton

Max Jackson – Elkins

Evan Parr – East Fairmont

Charles Hawkins – Robert C. Byrd

Kaden Meighen – Robert C. Byrd

Honorable Mentions:

Braydon Christopher – East Fairmont

Jake Davies – Philip Barbour

Tanner Griffith – Lewis County

Carmelo Kniska – Trinity Christian

Joey Aman – Lewis County

Carson Bennett – Robert C. Byrd

Aymeric Grymonpre – Lewis County

Connely Sparks – Philip Barbour

Jared Flanigan – Lewis County

Isaiah Sigley – Elkins

Ty Williams – Lincoln

Class AAA Boys

First Team:

N/A

Second Team:

Josh Gregory – Buckhannon-Upshur

Dalton Auvil – Buckhannon-Upshur

James Percifield – Morgantown

Honorable Mentions: