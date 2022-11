CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state selections following the conclusion of the state championships on Saturday and included numerous north central West Virginia athletes.

Class AA/A Girls

First Team:

Arrington Sparks – Philip Barbour

Braylyn Sparks – Philip Barbour

Darcy Knight – Philip Barbour

Carlie Ice – East Fairmont

Kierstyn Maxey – East Fairmont

Adaline Cinalli – Fairmont Senior

Olivia Lowther – Robert C. Byrd

Second Team:

Maddie Lott – East Fairmont

Kate Gribben – Fairmont Senior

Alyssa Dunn – Robert C. Byrd

Addy Coagar – Elkins

Alexa Price – Elkins

Honorable Mention:

Tillie Cinalli – Fairmont Senior

Carleigh Curotz – Robert C. Byrd

Hadley Horne – Grafton

Leah Paugh – East Fairmont

Addie Tucker – Grafton

Chloe Ashby – Robert C. Byrd

Gabby Conaway – North Marion

Laney Fletcher – Elkins

Maura Stark – Fairmont Senior

Elizabeth Uhl – Grafton

Gracelin Corley – Elkins

Bianca Jamen – Lewis County

Class AAA Girls

First Team:

Gracie Brown – Morgantown

Georgia Blake – Morgantown

Madysen Scheller – Morgantown

Kylie Bender – Bridgeport

Samantha Rechter – University

Second Team:

Ashleigh Weaver – Morgantown

Gabby Reep – Bridgeport

Anna Hutchinson – Bridgeport

Montana Johanssen – University

Kadence Whitehair – Preston

Honorable Mention: