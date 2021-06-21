WVSLA announces 2021 high school lacrosse all-state players

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association (WVSLA) announced the 2021 all-state lacrosse players on Monday.

In total, 41 players from our area earned all-state recognition including 28 girls lacrosse players.

Sixteen of the 28 girls all-state players earned first team recognition, including the entirety of the first team defense. Twelve other local girls lacrosse players earned second team honors.

Fairmont Senior led the way with seven first team selections, while Buckhannon-Upshur and Morgantown each produced four.

Meanwhile, 13 local boys lacrosse players earned all-state recognition for this season. Nine of those players came from Division 1, while four others came from Division 2.

More than half of the local boys players to earn all-state honors received first team all-state status.

Below are the links for the complete list of all-state players for both girls and boys.

WVSLA Girls All-State Lacrosse Teams

WVSLA Boys All-State Lacrosse Teams