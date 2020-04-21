WVSSAC announces cancellation of Boys, Girls state hoops tournaments and spring sports for 2020

PARKSERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activity Commission announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the remainder of the Boys’ and Girls’ state basketball tournaments, along with the spring sports seasons in baseball, softball, track & field, and tennis have been cancelled.

This announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Jim Justice announced that school across the state will remained closed for the remainder of this 2019-2020 school year.

In a statement, WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said “This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it.”

A full look at the statement released by the WVSSAC is posted below.

The statement released by the WVSSAC on Tuesday cancelling the remainder of the Boys’ and Girls’ basketball state tournaments, and the spring sports seasons. (Photo via @WVSSAC on Twitter)

The girls state basketball tournament was suspended on the second day of competition in Charleston at the start of the spread of COVID-19 in the US. The boys state basketball tournament never got started, and the regional round was not completed in Class AA.

Similarly, most spring sports had only just begun practicing when their seasons were put on hold.

This year will mark the first time since World War II (1944) that a baseball state champion will not be crowned.

With that, it ends six-consecutive years of Bridgeport winning the Double-A championship. The Indians move up to Triple-A for the 2021 season.

The announcement not only ends the seasons of five sports, but ends the high school careers of hundreds of senior athletes across the state – many of which won’t play the sport(s) they love at the collegiate level.

When it comes to basketball, Tuesday’s announcement ends title runs of the North Marion and Lincoln girls in Double-A, Gilmer County in Single-A and University in Triple-A. The University boys were hoping to repeat as Triple-A champs, with Notre Dame hoping to make noise in the Single-A bracket.

In other sports: the Morgantown girls tennis team won’t be able to defend their title; the Doddridge County boys won’t be able to defend their track & field title, nor will the Bridgeport girls or Ritchie County boys be able to build off impressive finishes from last year; and the Fairmont Seniors boys and girls lacrosse teams will also miss out on a chance to defend their titles.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to cover this announcement, and get reaction from coaches and athletes across the region.