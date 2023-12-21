PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) Board of Directors approved the implementation of a four-class system across several West Virginia high school sports.

The sports affected by this change will be:

  • Football
  • Boys and Girls Basketball
  • Volleyball
  • Baseball
  • Softball
  • Cheer

According to a release, three factors will affect how schools fall into the new class system, all with different weights. Enrollment will hold 80% of the weight with location and economics holding 10% of the weight respectively. You can find definitions for each factor on the WVSSAC’s website.

Several schools in north central West Virginia will be reclassified as a result of this change including:

  • Doddridge County High School – AA (was A)
  • East Fairmont High School – AAA (was AA)
  • North Marion High School – AAA (was AA)
  • Buckhannon-Upshur High School AAAA (was AAA)
  • University High School – AAAA (was AAA)
  • Morgantown High School – AAAA (was AAA)
  • Lincoln High School – AAA (was AA)
  • Fairmont Senior High School – AAA (was AA)
  • Elkins High School – AAA (was AA)
  • Lewis County High School – AAA (was AA)
  • Grafton High School – AAA (was AA)
  • Ritchie County High School – AA (was A)
  • South Harrison High School – AA (was A)
  • Preston High School – AAAA (was AAA)
  • Robert C. Byrd High School – AAA (was AA)

The full new classifications can be found below.

The WVSSAC said that it plans to release additional information on sports not included in this new system after the new year. The four-class system will go into effect starting with the 2024-25 school year.